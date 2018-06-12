Daimler escapes fine and hardware recall in diesel emissions case

Munich/Berlin/Frankfurt — With a government order to recall 774,000 vehicles in Europe, Daimler stands accused of having used illegal defeat device in its engines, while escaping the crushing cost of fines.

The move follows consultations with the German government in Berlin on Monday, which Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche called "constructive".

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer for his part did not mince his words by ordering "an immediate formal recall because of prohibited shutoff devices".

The car maker will upgrade engine software in Vito vans as well as the GLC sport-utility vehicle and C-Class sedan.

The models are not currently available in the US, according to the brand’s US site, and the company has repeatedly denied being complicit in the kind of cheating conducted by Volkswagen that led to the diesel-engine crisis three years ago.

"We don’t see any evidence that Daimler was designing software to deliberately cheat on emission testing," said Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst with Evercore ISI in London, who estimated the cost to be less than €100m. "With this recall, fines are off the table."

While it is a setback for a company that has steadfastly claimed a clean-engine record, the software-focused recall means Daimler has escaped more costly measures such as fines or a hardware fix.

Germany ratcheted up pressure on Daimler in recent weeks, criticising the company’s piecemeal response to concerns about excessive pollution from its diesel vehicles.

Unlike VW, which admitted duping official emissions tests and faces costs of about €26bn in fines, buybacks and recalls globally, Daimler has rejected wrongdoing.

As the diesel fallout rumbles on, German prosecutors on Monday named Rupert Stadler, head of VW’s Audi unit, a suspect in the cheating scandal.

Unapproved functions

German automotive regulator KBA found five unapproved software functions in Daimler’s Euro 6 diesel engines, affecting as many as a million vehicles in Germany, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The KBA instructed the car maker in May to recall 4,923 Vito vans worldwide that did not comply with regulations.

Daimler said at the time that it would go to court if necessary to overturn the order.

The company said on Monday it was considering an appeal.

Daimler already voluntarily recalled about 3-million vehicles in the EU last year, alongside similar moves by VW and BMW, for software updates to improve emissions performance.

Liberal interpretations of loose European Union rules on car emissions, ultimately resulting in many cities failing EU pollution limits, have led to a number of spats between authorities and car makers.

Daimler relies on diesel vehicles for profit and to lower the carbon-dioxide output of its vehicles to meet environmental regulations.

Threat of fine

Scheuer had threatened the Stuttgart-based car maker with as much as €3.75bn in penalties related to diesel-engine emissions irregularities, Spiegel magazine reported following Zetsche’s earlier meeting.

For context, during previous standoffs on diesel practices, the ministry failed to make much headway on holding car makers accountable.

In 2016, Opel, then owned by General Motors, did not end up facing sanctions after the transport minister at the time, Alexander Dobrindt, raised doubts about the legality of devices used in its engine software. The same year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV snubbed Dobrindt’s request for a meeting to discuss emissions.

The country’s automotive industry has been under intense scrutiny since Volkswagen revealed in September 2015 it had rigged as many as 11 million diesel-powered cars to cheat on official emissions tests.

Municipalities, battling excessive levels of smog-inducing nitrogen oxide mainly produced by diesel vehicles, have been considering bans. Hamburg made the first move last month with restrictions on two streets.

