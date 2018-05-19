Companies / Industrials

Aton says Murray & Roberts appears intent on frustrating its own proposal

19 May 2018 - 09:16 Mark Allix
DEVELOPMENT: A general view of the liquefied natural gas pipe rack suspension bridge, in Punta Europa, a small port near Malabo, Equatorial Guinea’s capital city. Picture: REUTERS
Aton, a German family-owned investment company that has made a R15 a share offer for all of Murray & Roberts, says the engineering group’s announcement on Friday regarding a potential tie-up with Aveng shows that Murray & Roberts’ management is putting its interests ahead of those of stakeholders.

"Its sole intent appears to be to frustrate Aton’s compelling proposition to Murray & Roberts shareholders," Aton said in a statement sent to Business Day. The Aton offer values Murray & Roberts at R6.7bn. But the JSE-listed conglomerate has rejected this saying "it materially undervalues the company".

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas had earlier told Business Day there was no intention to frustrate Aton’s offer. Instead, the boards of Murray & Roberts and Aveng had instead reached in principle agreement over possibly combining the Murray & Roberts’ oil and gas and underground mining platforms with Aveng’s McConnell Dowell and Moolmans businesses, which operate in similar markets.

The companies said this was a "compelling" proposition that would establish a large multinational engineering and construction group.

