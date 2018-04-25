Companies / Industrials

Consol pulls plug on proposed JSE relisting

The company was hoping to raise as much as R3.5bn by selling 39.4% of its shares in an IPO in May

25 April 2018 - 12:54 Andries Mahlangu
Glass-packing group Consol has canned its proposal to relist on the JSE, saying the prevailing environment was not conducive to the offer achieving its valuation objectives.

The company was hoping to raise as much as R3.5bn by selling 39.4% of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO), which was scheduled for May 4.

The IPO price was targeted at between R1.50 and R6.50 per share, according to its prelisting statement, which came out nearly two weeks ago.

According to the prelisting statement, R1.8bn was meant to reduce debt facilities, R635m to redeem preference shares and R241m to repay a portion of shareholder loans in cash.

"In light of challenging market conditions, the board of directors and shareholders of Consol have resolved that the prevailing environment is not conducive to the offer achieving their valuation objectives and that it would not be in the best interests of the company to proceed with the offer at the current time," the company said in a statement.

Consol was previously listed on the JSE until 2007, when it was taken private by a consortium of private equity investors.

Its revenue grew 6.7% to R6.2bn in the year to end-December 2017 and its operating profit 3% to R1bn.

