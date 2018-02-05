Companies / Industrials

ANNUAL RESULTS

Hudaco poised to benefit from new optimism

05 February 2018 - 06:21 Charlotte Mathews
Graham Dunford. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Graham Dunford. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Persisting with its acquisition strategy helped consumer, mining and manufacturing products supplier Hudaco to emerge stronger after 2017’s tough operating environment.

CE Graham Dunford said on Friday that if the optimism following Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president persisted in 2018, it would encourage investment by Hudaco’s key customers, offsetting the effect on its pricing from a stronger rand-dollar rate.

An analyst, who asked not to be named, said Hudaco was the perfect "SA Inc" stock. It had weathered difficult circumstances and indications were that it could do well in 2018.

The company spent R210m on acquisitions in the year to November yet also repaid R45m of bank borrowings. Turnover rose 6.6% to R5.9bn and headline earnings 2.8% to R12.56 a share. The dividend rose 7% to 560c a share.

The shares added 4% to R153 after the results were released, trading close to their recent peak of R154.32.

Hudaco’s consumer division contributed 61% of operating profit. Its automotive parts business benefited as consumers fixed their cars instead of buying new ones. Rutherford, a distributor of power tools and garden equipment, had an excellent year and has moved to a larger distribution centre, which should improve efficiencies, Dunford said.

Engineering consumables for mining and manufacturing businesses contributed the remainder of Hudaco’s profits. Dunford said these sectors had declined for the past 10 years but the division still generated cash. The diesel engine business, Deutz Dieselpower, experienced a pick-up in activity among its mining customers late in 2017.

Stephen Connelly, the previous CEO who retired in 2014, will become chairman when Royden Vice retires in April.

mathewsc@fm.co.za

PPC revenue rises amid buyout bidders

Cement group maintains its market-leading position despite competitive trading environment and lower demand in SA
Companies
3 days ago

Aveng and union at odds over layoffs

The NUM says it has received section 189 notices from Aveng Grinaker-LTA to retrench 2,863 workers
Companies
3 days ago

Basil Read plans steeply discounted rights offer

The construction group says institutional investors have committed to buy 55.4% of the rights issue, led by Allan Gray
Companies
7 days ago

PPC’s debt rescheduling at DRC plant ‘a solid move’

It  gives the cement producer some breathing space and improves the DRC business’s liquidity position, says analyst
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dutch investors institute legal action against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff: investors institute legal action
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Tesla’s next move: mega-chargers for its new Semi ...
Companies
4.
Pack closes in on Fortress’s top spot
Companies / Property
5.
Star picks up after Steinhoff’s fall
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

New Dawn: gloom lifts for long-suffering shareholders
Investing / Investors Monthly

Order book keeps Hudaco on track
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.