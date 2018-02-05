Hudaco poised to benefit from new optimism

Persisting with its acquisition strategy helped consumer, mining and manufacturing products supplier Hudaco to emerge stronger after 2017’s tough operating environment.

CE Graham Dunford said on Friday that if the optimism following Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president persisted in 2018, it would encourage investment by Hudaco’s key customers, offsetting the effect on its pricing from a stronger rand-dollar rate.

An analyst, who asked not to be named, said Hudaco was the perfect "SA Inc" stock. It had weathered difficult circumstances and indications were that it could do well in 2018.

The company spent R210m on acquisitions in the year to November yet also repaid R45m of bank borrowings. Turnover rose 6.6% to R5.9bn and headline earnings 2.8% to R12.56 a share. The dividend rose 7% to 560c a share.

The shares added 4% to R153 after the results were released, trading close to their recent peak of R154.32.

Hudaco’s consumer division contributed 61% of operating profit. Its automotive parts business benefited as consumers fixed their cars instead of buying new ones. Rutherford, a distributor of power tools and garden equipment, had an excellent year and has moved to a larger distribution centre, which should improve efficiencies, Dunford said.

Engineering consumables for mining and manufacturing businesses contributed the remainder of Hudaco’s profits. Dunford said these sectors had declined for the past 10 years but the division still generated cash. The diesel engine business, Deutz Dieselpower, experienced a pick-up in activity among its mining customers late in 2017.

Stephen Connelly, the previous CEO who retired in 2014, will become chairman when Royden Vice retires in April.

