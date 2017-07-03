Order book keeps Hudaco on track

Headline earnings per share at Hudaco Industries lagged a jump in other metrics in its results for the half-year to May 2017. This related to acquisitions by the importer and distributor of branded automotive, industrial and electrical consumables into Southern Africa.

While group turnover was up 7% to R2.7bn for the period, and operating profit rose 9% to R269m, basic and headline earnings per share crept up 2%. But net cash from operations came in at a healthy R247m.

"The results are okay in the current difficult economic environment," Ron Klipin, a Cratos Wealth portfolio manager, said on Friday. He said that the generation of strong cash flows, a healthy order book into the second half of the year and acquisitions were again helping to underpin sustainable growth.