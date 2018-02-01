Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How will ArcelorMittal fare in 2018?

01 February 2018 - 10:16 Business Day TV
ArcelorMittal's logo is seen on an old train in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. File photo: REUTERS
ArcelorMittal's logo is seen on an old train in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. File photo: REUTERS

ArcelorMittal SA released its full-year results on Wednesday. Revenue was up 19%, although its headline loss narrowed only slightly to R2.5bn as its operating loss increased by R128m, primarily as a result of the strengthening of the rand and higher raw material prices.

The company has not posted a profit since 2011, can a more upbeat market and rising steel prices make 2018 a better year for the company?

ArcelorMittal SA CEO designate Kobus Verster spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results.

ArcelorMittal SA CEO designate Kobus Verster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

