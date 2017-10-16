How Trump's call to source steel in US will disrupt car industry

Arlington, Virginia — The Trump administration is demanding the use of North American-made steel, aluminium, copper and plastic resins in cars and trucks sold under North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) rules, as it seeks to give US industry a boost.

People briefed on the matter said US negotiators issued the proposal, which could force vehicle makers to shift sourcing of some components to North America from Asia, during talks on Friday to overhaul Nafta.

It calls for the inclusion of steel, aluminium and other raw materials on a so-called Nafta tracing list for car parts, according to the sources, referring to the mechanism by which the regional content level of cars, trucks and large engines is monitored and verified under the trade agreement.