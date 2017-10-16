TRADE NEGOTIATIONS
How Trump's call to source steel in US will disrupt car industry
Arlington, Virginia — The Trump administration is demanding the use of North American-made steel, aluminium, copper and plastic resins in cars and trucks sold under North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) rules, as it seeks to give US industry a boost.
People briefed on the matter said US negotiators issued the proposal, which could force vehicle makers to shift sourcing of some components to North America from Asia, during talks on Friday to overhaul Nafta.
It calls for the inclusion of steel, aluminium and other raw materials on a so-called Nafta tracing list for car parts, according to the sources, referring to the mechanism by which the regional content level of cars, trucks and large engines is monitored and verified under the trade agreement.
The list would be greatly expanded under the US proposal to cover a vast and complex web of automotive components, essentially eliminating the concept of "deemed originating", under which parts not listed get a free pass to tariff-free Nafta access, no matter their origin.
In addition to the metals and plastics, the list would now include sophisticated automotive electronics, electric vehicle batteries and other parts not on the tracing list because they did not exist when Nafta was negotiated by Canada, Mexico and the US in the early 1990s.
If Washington prevails, the parts would now need to be sourced from North America to count towards proposed sharply higher content levels, or companies would need to pay US tariffs of around 2.5% on them.
People briefed on the US proposal said it would lift the regional content threshold to 85% from the current 62.5%, with a 50% minimum US content level.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has vowed to close "loopholes" in the parts list that he says allow too many cheap car parts from Asia and other regions to enter the US.
Ross has already sought to protect the US steel and aluminium industries from subsidised imports with national security reviews that could lead to import restrictions.
Steel industry trade groups from all three Nafta countries in June issued a statement calling for any renewal of the trade pact to require North American steel use in manufactured goods. But two people briefed on the talks said the US proposal stops short of labour unions’ call for "melted and poured" North American steel.
Reuters
