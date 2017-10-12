Trump says if three-way trade deal with Canada and Mexico is not possible, he might choose one of them

Trudeau added that Canada was "very much aware of and very braced for" Trump’s unpredictability, but his government would work in a "thoughtful, meaningful way towards getting a good deal".

On the Bombardier issue, he said: "I highlighted to the president how we disagreed, vehemently, with [the US} decision to bring in countervailing and antidumping duties against Bombardier."

Ottawa was set to purchase 18 new Super Hornets fighter jets from Boeing until the American aerospace firm successfully petitioned the Trump administration to impose antidumping penalties on its Canadian rival Bombardier over aircraft sold in the US market.

Trudeau said that "attempts by Boeing to put tens of thousands of aerospace workers out of work across Canada is not something we look on positively. And I certainly mentioned that this was a block to us making any military procurements from Boeing."

Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo, speaking on Mexican radio, praised Trump’s comments as "very balanced" to include the possibility of a deal with either country and hold out hope for a creative solution.

On Tuesday, the US chamber of commerce accused Trump’s administration of trying to sabotage the talks with "poison pill proposals", including demands for more favourable treatment for the US side on car production, and a "sunset clause" to force regular negotiations.

In his appearance with Trudeau, Trump said: "We’ll see what happens" when asked whether Nafta was doomed.

"It’s possible we won’t be able to make a deal, and it’s possible that we will," he said. "We’ll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need. We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also."

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, one of Trump’s top trade advisers, downplayed the chances that a Nafta termination would become necessary.

"We don’t hope it will, we don’t desire that it will, we don’t believe that it will, but it is at least a conceptual possibility as we go forward," Ross said.

But US and Mexican corporate CEOs gathered in Mexico City said they would be better off with no Nafta than be saddled with a "bad agreement".