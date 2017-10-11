Defiant Trump could derail free trade agreement talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who has steadfastly struck an optimistic tone as his foreign minister begins to dampen expectations for a quick deal — will visit the White House on Wednesday to discuss trade with Trump.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer started the latest round by announcing an agreement on a chapter on competition. The countries have agreed to increased "procedural fairness in competition law enforcement", his office said in a statement. It is the second topic to be agreed on along with the chapter on small-and medium-sized businesses.

"Thus far, we have made good progress and I look forward to several days of hard work," Lighthizer said. Scheduled talks in this session have been extended by two days to October 17.

Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland met members of the US house committee on ways and means in Washington on Wednesday morning, with chairman Kevin Brady saying the committee was dedicated to "successful" negotiations. "When North America wins, America wins and the American people win as well," he said.

An updated Nafta must account for the digital economy, make progress on customs rules, beef up intellectual property protections and boost market access for US dairy producers, Brady said.

Representative Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said he hoped Nafta would expand Canadian market access for US cultural industries and "will be an opportunity to update intellectual property rules".