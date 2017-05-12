Companies / Industrials

PAPER AND PACKAGING

Lower prices and higher costs hit Mondi’s operating profit

Mondi is being led by CEO Peter Oswald from this week, after the retirement of group CEO David Hathorn

12 May 2017 - 05:18 Mark Allix
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mondi says underlying operating profit for the first quarter of 2017 of €252m is down 6% on that of the matching period.

Strong growth in sales volumes was hit by considerably lower forestry fair-value gain, inflationary cost pressures and lower average selling prices, the international paper and packaging group said on Thursday.

"However, with capital investments on track and the benefit of price increases and strong volume growth, [we] remain confident of the 2017 outlook," said Justin Jordan, an analyst at Jefferies International.

From this week, Mondi is being led by CEO Peter Oswald after the retirement of group CEO David Hathorn.

Oswald was an executive director and CEO of the group’s Europe and international division from 2008.

Underlying operating profit was up 12% on €225m recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sales volumes grew across the packaging paper, fibre packaging and consumer packaging business units compared with the first quarter of 2016.

Selling prices for main paper grades, on average, were below those of the same period a year ago.

"During the first quarter of 2017, we implemented price increases across a number of our paper grades, although these had only limited impact in the quarter," the group said.

Currency movements had a small net positive effect on operating profit against the period a year earlier and a small net negative effect when compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom cut corners in race to approve Gupta-owned ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Investec and Standard shoot holes in forex ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Farmers doing better, but El Niño may return
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Eskom cut corners on Tegeta deal, says report
Companies / Energy
5.
State still weighing up option of airlines partner
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

MPACT: Tricky conditions hit the group hard
Investing / Investors Monthly

Mondi confirms European Commission inspection at its Vienna office
Companies / Industrials

Investment rewards drive Mondi's solid performance
Companies / Industrials

Insider is new Mondi evolutionary leader
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.