Insider is new Mondi evolutionary leader

"I do not view this announcement as a major positive or negative catalyst for Mondi or its shares," Justin Jordan, equity researcher at Jefferies International in London, said on Wednesday. "This is an evolution not a revolution. David has been phenomenal as leader of Mondi. Like any good actor, David is departing the stage with the audience still asking for more."

Hathorn had led Mondi’s international expansion, its 2007 demerger from Anglo American and consistent profit growth thereafter, Jordan said.

Oswald had been with the group for more than 20 years and this would help to ensure a smooth transition, he said.

"Mondi remains highly profitable, with a strong balance sheet giving it flexibility to expand globally," Jordan said.

Given that 85% of Mondi’s profit was generated in its European division, Oswald — who had been with Mondi since 1992 — was the obvious candidate to be next group CEO.

"It gives me great confidence in the future success of the business to be able to hand over to Peter, who has been alongside me for much of this journey," Hathorn said on Wednesday.

Mondi joint chairmen David Williams and Fred Phaswana said in a joint statement that Hathorn had contributed hugely to the growth and development of the company.