OFFER FOR PAINT MAKER
AkzoNobel brushes off rival
The world’s leading paint maker snubs a new takeover bid from US-based rival PPG
The Hague — The world’s leading paint maker, AkzoNobel, snubbed on Monday a new takeover bid from US-based rival PPG, saying it still glossed over the Dutch company’s true value.
"The PPG proposal undervalues AkzoNobel, contains significant risks and uncertainties, makes no substantive commitments to stakeholders and demonstrates a lack of cultural understanding," CE Ton Buchner said in a statement.
AkzoNobel, which makes household brands such as Dulux and Trimetal, was responding to a third revised offer from PPG late in April that valued the company at about €24.6bn.
Investors did not appear to be particularly pleased with the development, however, and AkzoNobel’s share price dropped more than 3% to below €77 on the Amsterdam stock exchange’s AEX index shortly after the opening. It recovered slightly, but was still down 2.8% to €77.16 a share in early afternoon trading.
PPG had warned its third offer was "one last invitation" to AkzoNobel to "engage with us on creating extraordinary value and benefits for all of AkzoNobel’s stakeholders".
We did not hear any new things, or more tangible or more clear commitments or solutions
The offer price was €96.75 per share, €6.75 more than in a previous bid in March. That would have increased the value of the company from about €22.4bn to €24.6bn.
AkzoNobel’s senior management remained unmoved, even after meeting PPG’s top bosses Michael McGarry and Hugh Grant on Saturday. "We went into the meeting with an open mind," Buchner said. "We did not hear any new things, or more tangible or more clear commitments or solutions."
AkzoNobel said: "After extensive consideration, the firm has concluded that the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders are best served by its own strategy to accelerate growth and value creation."
PPG, in return, said it was "disappointed that AkzoNobel has once again refused to enter into negotiations regarding a combination of the two firms".
"Specifically, the AkzoNobel chairs stated upfront that they did not have the intent or authority to negotiate," PPG said, adding the decision "reflects a continued lack of proper governance" by the company’s board.
Formed in 1994 when Dutch company Akzo merged with Swedish chemical maker Nobel, the group said the proposed takeover by PPG came with "significant integration risk" and gave no indication as to how it would secure the relevant antitrust clearances.
Akzo also felt that PPG "provides no commitments or evidence to support its assertion that employees of AkzoNobel will have any benefit under its ownership. PPG’s failure to provide such guarantees ... creates anxiety and uncertainty for thousands of jobs across AkzoNobel’s 46,000-strong workforce," it said.
Buchner argued that AkzoNobel "has outlined a compelling strategy to accelerate growth and value creation which we believe will deliver significant long-term value".
The new strategy unveiled in April includes plans to shed its specialist chemicals division and comes after it was buoyed by stronger-than-expected 2017 first-quarter profits.
But AkzoNobel has been under pressure in the increasingly hostile battle with the Pittsburg-based PPG. Last week, S&P Global Ratings said it was placing AkzoNobel on "CreditWatch with negative implications" due to "the uncertainty around the policy choices currently available to Akzo regarding future ownership, leverage and strategic direction."
The tussle comes just after Anglo-Dutch Unilever successfully fought off an unsolicited bid by US food and consumer behemoth Kraft Heinz. In a similar strategy to butter up shareholders, Unilever said it would sell off its margarine division to spread the profits among investors.
AFP
