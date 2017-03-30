Companies / Industrials

Ford recalls Fiesta ST models in SA

Ford SA CEO Jeffery Nemeth says customer safety is the company’s top priority‚ and the expansion of the recall is being rolled out as a precautionary measure

30 March 2017 - 08:43 Neo Goba
Ford Fiesta ST. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Ford Fiesta ST. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Days after Ford SA CEO Jeffery Nemeth was summoned to the vehicle manufacturer's headquarters in the US‚ the multinational has recalled 1,078 Ford Fiesta ST models in SA.

The safety recall affects models manufactured between September 2012 and December 2014.

"In the affected vehicles‚ a lack of coolant circulation could cause an engine to overheat‚ resulting in a crack in the cylinder head. A cracked cylinder head can result in a pressurised oil leak. Oil that comes into contact with a hot engine surface increases the risk of a fire in the engine compartment," Nemeth said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority‚ and the expansion of the safety recall is being rolled out as a precautionary measure on the Fiesta ST."

The recall comes days after the Sunday Times reported that South African insurance giants Auto & General and Dialdirect were to take legal action against Ford in connection with fires that have destroyed several Ford EcoSport sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Ford has claimed that it is aware of only one fire incident involving an EcoSport.

Nemeth‚ in an interview with The Times on Tuesday‚ said his return to the US did not have anything to do with the Ford Kuga safety recall.

Ford drew severe criticism for its handling of the Kuga fiasco, which prompted the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to launch an official investigation into the fires and how the company dealt with the incidents.

Embattled Ford SA CEO recalled to the US

Jeffery Nemeth's recall follows a report insurance giants Auto & General and Dialdirect plan legal action against Ford in connection with fires
26 days ago

Motor industry at crossroads

Executives see new technologies changing the game more than mergers such as PSA’s purchase of Opel
1 month ago

Reshall Jimmy’s death not related to Kuga fires, Ford’s Jeff Nemeth tells MPs

The Ford Southern Africa CEO says that while Ford could have handled the matter better, none of the incidents where Kuga engines caught fire led to ...
1 month ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Welfare grants fiasco will hog news headlines

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini faces a tough week amid calls for her to quit and a grilling in Parliament, writes Natasha Marrian
1 month ago

