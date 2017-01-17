On Monday‚ Ford SA CEO Jeffery Nemeth was at pains to point out how customer safety was its utmost priority.

But‚ in an exclusive interview with The Times‚ Nemeth said none of the company’s executives would lose their jobs over the debacle‚ which the company tried to explain away as a coolant system problem compounded by SA’s hot climate.

Investigations had revealed that the fires were caused by overheating, which led to engine cylinder heads cracking and oil leaking. Recalled vehicles would be subjected to a software update and a check on the cylinder head‚ he said.

The compulsory safety recall follows 48 of the SUVs bursting into flames since December 2015. Of these fires‚ 11 have occurred this year.

Johannesburg businessman Reshall Jimmy was killed when his Kuga caught fire while he was on holiday in the Wilderness in the Western Cape in December 2015.

NCC commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said it was regrettable that Jimmy had died.

"One incident is one too many and this issue has dragged on for too long ... no brand is above the law‚" warned Mohamed.

"The NCC has concerns for the users of the Kuga and the various life-threatening incidents. A product which poses risks to consumers doesn’t have a place in our marketplace‚" he said.

Nemeth offered his condolences to the Jimmy family‚ but added that while the investigation into that incident had not yet been concluded‚ Ford was of the view that it was a unique case unrelated to an engine fire.