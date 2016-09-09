Companies / Industrials

Afrox secures more LPG contracts

09 September 2016 - 10:35 Staff Writer
Schalk Venter, Managing Director Afrox. Picture: SUPPLIED.
AFRICAN Oxygen (Afrox) said on Friday it had secured a further two contracts to supply liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth R1.1bn.

The gases and welding products group has landed a 10-year agreement to supply to a major distributor in Lesotho for R1bn.

The contract with Gordons Enterprise will secure a new LPG filling site in the Maseru industrial development zone, providing a significant increase in storage, to supply the increased demand in the area.

Separately, Afrox has landed a five-year deal to supply LPG to a distributor partner in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape, worth R100m.

"These two contracts demonstrate our ability to grow

existing business with strategic partners, and enabling this is our supply-on-demand contract with global LPG supplier Petredec," Afrox MD Schalk Venter said.

On Thursday, Afrox said it had secured a 10-year, R45m LPG deal with one of SA’s largest poultry producers.

Afrox did not announce the name of the poultry producer but said it supplied stores such as Woolworths, Nandos and OBC.

The company has also secured a R59m contract to supply pressure storage vessels for nitrogen and LPG to a solar power project in the Northern Cape.

