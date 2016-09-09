Afrox announces a raft of new supply contracts

GASES and welding products business African Oxygen (Afrox) announced R188m worth of new supply contracts on Thursday.

Afrox said it had secured a 10-year, R45m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) deal with one of SA’s largest poultry producers.

Afrox did not announce the name of the poultry producer but said that it supplied stores such as Woolworths, Nandos and OBC.

The company has also secured a R59m contract to supply pressure storage vessels for nitrogen and LPG to a solar power project in the Northern Cape.

The project will construct a 100MW parabolic trough plant, which is a type of solar thermal collector that receives heat by absorbing sunlight.

The plant will have a five-hour thermal energy storage system using molten salts, and will form part of the largest solar complex in Africa.

Afrox MD Schalk Venter said of the deal with the poultry producer that the company was "proud to be the supplier of choice to one of SA’s success-story businesses".

"Not only did we retain their business in the face of fierce competition but we have grown it and extended the contract," he said.

A R60m deal was struck with a national petrol station chain to make Afrox’s LPG brand, Handigas, available at 244 garages across SA. It will run until 2021.

Afrox also signed a five-year, R24m agreement to supply a South African petrochemical company with welding consumables.

Simon Miller, Afrox's corporate communications manager, said the company had not received permission to mention any of its partner companies in its Sens announcement.