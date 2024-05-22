Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Growth in Southern Africa lifts Life Healthcare

Business Day TV spoke to Life Healthcare's CEO Peter Wharton-Hood

22 May 2024 - 15:52
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Business Day TV sat down with Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood to discuss the firm’s interim results.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
South Africans join the investment exodus, ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Netcare laments ‘lost chance’ to listen to ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
HCI takes huge hit from foray into oil exploration
Companies / Energy
4.
No word from BHP as D-Day for Anglo bid looms
Companies / Mining
5.
Alexforbes expects full-year earnings to rise ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.