Novo Nordisk to present updates on trial drug and Wegovy supply issue

The company is racing to increase output of the weight-loss drug Wegovy amid shortages

07 March 2024 - 11:09
by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Maggie Fick
A scientific model of the molecule semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy, sits in the office of CEO Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen in Hellerup, Denmark, on October 3, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALI WITHERS/FILE
Copenhagen — Novo Nordisk on March 7 said it would present early trial data for a highly anticipated pipeline obesity drug, and give an update on the supply of weight-loss drug Wegovy amid shortages.

In an era of unprecedented levels of obesity worldwide, Wegovy has transformed Danish drugmaker Novo, long known as a maker of insulin.

Novo is racing to increase output of the blockbuster drug Wegovy amid shortages, and in February scored a win when its parent company bought Catalent, a key manufacturing subcontractor of the product. 

Novo said in a statement that it will “update on scaling of manufacturing capacity and plans to increase patient reach” as it hosts investors and analysts at its headquarters near Copenhagen for the first strategy update since Wegovy exploded in popularity.

Its market capitalisation stood at about $560bn going into the meeting compared with about $235bn two years ago when it last held an investor day.

Novo shares are up about 15% since the company reported full-year earnings on January 31, and have risen more than three-fold since June 2021 when it launched Wegovy in the US.

Nearly half of Novo’s current valuation is based on the company’s pipeline of new experimental drugs such as amycretin, the obesity drug it will give an update for on March 7, according to calculations by Berenberg analysts last week.

Analysts had hoped Novo would provide data at Thursday’s investor meeting after announcing on January 31 that the group had successfully completed an early stage trial of that experimental drug.

At that time, Novo’s head of research and development Martin Lange told an analyst call that the company believes amycretin is “properly differentiated to whatever else is out there”.

Analysts said Novo’s shares will likely rise if the company says that it expects amycretin to cause weight loss of greater than 25% — far higher than the 15% from Wegovy — in obese people without diabetes.

Following the success of obesity and type 2 diabetes drugs from the GLP-1 class, companies including Novo are working on promising therapies in clinical trials, such as amycretin and another drug, CagriSema, which target a hunger hormone called amylin.

CagriSema consists of two subsequent injections of a GLP-1 analogue called semaglutide, the same active ingredient in obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic and an amylin analogue. The amycretin pill combines the two modes of action in one molecule.

The company is also working on an injectable version of amycretin.

LETTER: Doctors must stick to the label

Law prohibits endorsing, preferring, supporting or marketing any specific medicine or medical device
22 hours ago

WeightWatchers shares plunge as Oprah exits board

Winfrey says she will donate her shares to eliminate ‘any perceived conflict of interest around her taking weight loss medications’
6 days ago

Indian pharma firms start making generic versions of weight-loss jabs

Novo Nordisk’s patents for Wegovy expire in China in 2026, in Japan and Europe in 2031 and in the US in 2032
2 weeks ago

Weight-loss drugs fatten Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

The pair are challenging the growth rate of high tech companies
2 weeks ago

Amgen opts for different route to weight-loss windfall

Amgen opts for a different route to weight-loss windfall rather than follow the drugmakers trying to emulate Eli Lilly's highly-effective Zepbound.
4 weeks ago

Novo CEO details strategy for Wegovy launches

Company will target markets where it already has strong sales of its older weight-loss drug
1 month ago

Eli Lilly expects obesity and diabetes drugs to deliver hefty profit bump

The drugmaker's 2024 revenue outlook lifts shares
4 weeks ago

Drugmakers target obesity market with deals and development

Rivals aim to take on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in a market expected to reach $100bn by end of decade
1 month ago

Novo Nordisk strikes research deals with US biotech firms

Innovation that none of the firms can do on their own the motivation, says manager
2 months ago

Adherence to Wegovy at 40% a year later, but still much higher than for older drugs

Greater weight loss at six months was associated with persistence at one year, the researchers found
3 months ago

Novo Nordisk to boost production of drugs in France

Company invests $2.3bn in manufacturing needed to make weight-loss and diabetes drugs
3 months ago

Novo Nordisk invests $6bn in Wegovy production

CEO warns the industry is far from being able to produce enough weight-loss drugs to meet global demand
3 months ago

EU pharma rules overhaul proposal may lead to decline in R&D share, group says

Europe’s share in global R&D could contract by a third to 21% by 2040 translating to €2bn per year in lost investment, Efpia says
4 months ago
