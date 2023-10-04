How Unity Health is providing affordable primary health care to South Africans

With the increasing cost of medical aid, the spotlight is now on primary healthcare solutions, which include out-of-hospital benefits such as GP visits, pathology and X-rays.

Primary health care is preventive, typically providing long-term cost savings and benefiting both patients and the economy, said Vernon Chorn, CEO of Unity Health, during a recent Business Day Dialogue.

Unity Health, a financial services provider, uses a unique approach which focuses on providing quality primary health care and hospitalisation to South Africans who cannot afford medical aid cover.

Members go online to source doctors, dentists and specialists in their area who are part of the Unity Health network, under affordable tariffs. As new members join Unity Health, new doctors are added, which means growth is sustainable and ongoing, said Chorn.

In 2024, the financial services provider plans to include a Hospital Cash Plan, offering a maternity benefit of R20,000 for childbirth plus R2,000 for every day spent hospitalised and a dedicated nurse care line for questions, advice and referrals.

Unity Health's low annual tariff increases also ensure that quality private health care is affordable for members.

