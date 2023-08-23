Adcock Ingram raises dividend as profit grows by more than 10%
The maker of Panado, Corenza C and Allergex declared a total annual dividend of 250c per share
23 August 2023 - 08:18
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram booked profit growth of more than 10% and raised its dividend despite the price of medicines being controlled by the health department’s single exit price (SEP) regulations.
The company, valued at about R9.1bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-June that profit lifted by 12% to R898.4m and headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, by the same margin to 561.3c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.