WATCH: Why Busa wants legal certainty on mandatory vaccines

Business Unity SA (Busa) plans to apply to the high court for a declaratory order on workplace vaccine mandates as a way to ensure that companies are on the right side of the law should they choose to require their staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The organisation believes this move will also help speed up SA’s vaccination rollout as demand for shots has waned.

Alishia Seckam caught up with Busa CEO Cas Coovadia for more detail.