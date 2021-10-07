National / Health COVID-19 Mediclinic and Life Healthcare join trend of mandating jabs for staff B L Premium

Private hospital groups Mediclinic and Life Healthcare have introduced Covid-19 vaccination policies for staff and service providers, joining a steadily growing number of JSE-listed companies that have followed the lead of life and health insurer Discovery.

While the SA Human Rights Commission said earlier this week that a law mandating vaccination would not be at odds with the constitution, the government has stopped short of making vaccination compulsory for fear of pushback, with unions opposed to compulsory immunisation...