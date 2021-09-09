Companies / Healthcare Aspen shares jump as suitors express interest in API division Its API business, including the French arm, generated R6.4bn of its R37.8bn revenue year in its 2021 financial year

Aspen says it has received two unsolicited offers to buy parts of its global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business, which manufacturers the active ingredients used in medications. Its shares jumped the most in more than four months.

The manufacturing business has operations in SA, the Netherlands and the US, the company said, adding that the offer excluded a French manufacturing facility that also produces APIs. In a statement on Thursday, the company said it would “embark on a structured process to facilitate offers for all or parts of its API business” before making a decision...