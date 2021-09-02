Companies / Healthcare Aspen looks to expand vaccine production in SA beyond Covid-19 Aspen has capacity to produce 1.35-billion vaccine doses at its Gqeberha facility and is now using less than a quarter of that to help make J&J’s Covid-19 shot B L Premium

Aspen Pharmacare, SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, is in discussions to expand its vaccine production capacity beyond Covid-19 to jabs for other diseases, CEO Stephen Saad said on Thursday.

Aspen has the capacity to produce up to 1.35-billion vaccine doses at its sterile manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, and is currently using less than a quarter of that capacity to help make Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J)’s Covid-19 shot. It aims to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production from 300-million to 450-million doses a year by February, and to 700-million doses a year by January 2023, but would still have scope to make other kinds of shots, said Saad...