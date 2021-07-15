HEALTHCARE
Medicine supply shortages at risk of spreading throughout SA in looting aftermath
The entire medicine supply chain has been disrupted in KwaZulu-Natal, warehouses and distributors ransacked and Durban harbour at a standstill
15 July 2021 - 05:10
Business for SA (B4SA) on Wednesday warned that the escalating medicine supply crisis in KwaZulu-Natal has the potential to destabilise supplies throughout SA if the violence and looting in the province is not swiftly brought under control.
The entire medicine supply chain has been disrupted in the province, with key distributors, wholesalers and pharmacies destroyed or rendered inoperable by the violence, sending health facilities and patients scrambling to find supplies...
