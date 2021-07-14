HEALTHCARE
Violence thwarts vaccine target of 250,000 shots a day
In new blow to government’s vaccine rollout, inoculation shut throughout KwaZulu-Natal and in parts of Gauteng amid violence
14 July 2021 - 05:10
The government’s plan to scale up coronavirus vaccinations to reach 250,000 people a day by the end of this week has been dealt a huge setback by the violence, which forced inoculation sites to remain closed for the second day throughout KwaZulu-Natal and in parts of Gauteng.
The vaccine drive also slowed in other provinces as Discovery and Momentum closed sites nationwide over safety concerns. It is the latest in a series of blows that have battered SA’s inoculation programme, which was finally picking up pace after getting off to a slower-than-anticipated start in mid-May...
