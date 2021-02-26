Advanced Health improves SA revenue despite Covid-19 patient hit
The day-hospital operator continued to incur losses at its SA operations in its six months to end-December, but moved closer to breaking even
26 February 2021 - 14:29
Day-hospital operator Advanced Health says it has managed to grow revenue at its unprofitable SA operations in spite of Covid-19, adding that local medical schemes are gradually seeing its facilities as an alternative, more cost-effective option.
Day-hospitals are healthcare facilities providing short-procedure surgical services and diagnostic procedures that need to be performed on a same-day basis...
