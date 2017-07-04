Quickie surgery all in a day’s work at new hospitals

Just a stone’s throw from two major private hospitals in Fourways, Johannesburg, is Cure Day Clinic day hospital, that offers premium care for patients who need minor surgery.

The nearness of the facilities to each other means that patients who need longer-term care can be admitted to the acute hospitals: Mediclinic and Life Healthcare Fourways, while Cure Day Clinic will take care of the rest.

Day hospitals are a recent addition to SA, but more and more of these convenient one-day facilities are cropping up across the country. Already 41 facilities — mostly in Gauteng and the Western Cape — are represented by the Day Hospital Association of SA (Dhasa).

Companies such as Netcare, Mediclinic, Advanced Health and the Cure Day Clinic group are among those that have taken advantage of this international trend — even though South Africans have not yet come to terms with these facilities which experts say offer patients better value for money.

The hospitals focus on the provision of short-procedure surgical services as well as on diagnostic procedures that have to be undertaken in an operating theatre on a same-day basis. Services ideal for such hospitals include plastic surgery, gynaecological, orthopaedic, urological and maxillofacial surgery, and a number of dental, ophthalmic and general procedures.

A shorter stay reduces the risk of cross-infection, to the extent that Discovery Health has also encouraged specialists to operate in day hospitals to save costs, and other schemes such as Gems and Polmed are following suit.

In other parts of the world, day hospitals are frequently used for their convenience, especially their speed and targeted care. According to Dhasa, more than 6,000 day hospitals in the US are used for short surgical procedures.