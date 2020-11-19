Life Healthcare says patient numbers are recovering after Covid-19 hit

Life Healthcare, SA’s second-biggest JSE-listed private hospital operator, says patient volumes in SA are recovering, after the pandemic shaved off R2.1bn in operational profits in its year to end-September.

The unprecedented economic effects of Covid-19 have not escaped hospital operators, who had to grapple with a fall-off in patient volumes as people delayed non-essential surgeries, as well as additional pandemic-related health-and-safety costs.

Covid-19 cost the group about R2.3bn in lost revenue in its Southern African operations to end-September, and R437m at its international operations, but local operations have shown a steady recovery since May.

The group, which also has operations in the UK and Europe, says it is concerned about a second wave of the pandemic in SA, but had learnt lessons from the first.

Revenue fell 1.1% to R25.4bn to end-September, while normalised earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 24.1% to R4.34bn, including the effects of accounting changes.

Normalised ebitda is a measure of the underlying operational profitability of a business, excluding various non-trading items, with Life Healthcare estimating the effect of the pandemic on this measure at R2.1bn.

In Southern Africa, paid patient days for the year decreased by 15.7%, including a 30.5% fall in Life Healthcare's second half.

Occupancy levels reached a low in April, and have continued to improve in October and the first half of November, the group said.

Life Healthcare has opted not to pay a final dividend, and also had held onto its interim dividend, the first time it has done so since listing on the JSE in 2010.

“The pandemic introduces a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the impact on activity levels and the timing of the return to previous trading environments, therefore it is not possible to provide guidance for the next six months,” the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za