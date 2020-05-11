Life Healthcare scraps its dividend and warns worse is to come

Life Healthcare is the second biggest JSE-listed private hospital group, with a market capitalisation of R25.8bn, slightly ahead of rival Netcare (R21.5bn) but trailing Mediclinic International (R42.2bn).

Covid-19 has raced around the globe since it emerged in China late last year, disrupting economies and societies in a manner not seen since the 1918 Spanish flu. More than half the world’s population has been subjected to stringent lockdowns as governments seek to curb transmission of the highly contagious virus with sweeping restrictions on trade, travel and social interaction. On Monday, more than 4-million cases had been reported worldwide, with 10,652 cases in SA.

For an international company such as Life Healthcare, with operations in the UK, Poland and several other European countries, the spread of the disease has meant various parts of its business have been hit at different times: its SA hospital business was spared until mid-March, but its offshore businesses, which include UK-based diagnostic company Alliance Medical, felt the effects of Covid-19 as early as February.

The group has also delayed some capital expenditure projects and suspended the potential disposal of its Polish hospital business Scanmed, despite interest from 18 bidders. It announced plans to exit its Polish business in November, following deep tariff cuts by the government, which accounts for most of its business there.