Life Healthcare reports hacking attack

Private hospital group Life Healthcare says it has been forced to switch to manual processing systems after a hacking attack, which may lead to administrative delays.

The group said it was still investigating whether any data was compromised in the attack, while patient care was unaffected.

“In line with our business continuity plans, our hospitals and administrative offices have switched over to backup manual processing systems and continue to function, albeit and regrettably, with some administrative delays,” the group said.

The incident has affected admissions systems, business processing systems and e-mail servers.

“First, and foremost, we wish to assure all the communities within which we operate that this criminal attack on our systems will not affect the quality care and clinical excellence we aim to provide,” said acting group CEO Pieter van der Westhuizen.

“Our investigations continue and we are working around-the-clock to restore the affected systems,” he said.

