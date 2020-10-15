Mediclinic reports Covid-19 profit hit, but patient numbers are recovering
Covid-19 weighed on the group in the six months to end-September, but Mediclinic has seen a rebound in trading since May
15 October 2020 - 13:33
Private hospital operator Mediclinic says first half profits have fallen by about a third after Covid-19 weighed on elective patient numbers, although the situation has improved as lockdown conditions have eased.
An elective surgery is a planned, non-emergency surgical procedure.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now