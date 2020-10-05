Companies Company Comment Netcare numbers show SA may have overestimated pandemic The private hospital group treated just six state Covid-19 patients through no fault of its own BL PREMIUM

For months private hospital groups, doctors and the department of health negotiated a deal for the private sector to treat critically ill Covid-19 state patients on a cost-only basis.

The private sector has far more ICU beds than the state and they wanted to show solidarity during the pandemic.