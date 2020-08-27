Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt and boosts cash flow
Among the winners during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company cuts debt to within its target range and delivers strong operational cash flow
27 August 2020 - 12:51
UPDATED 27 August 2020 - 23:44
Aspen Pharmacare slashed its debt mountain and delivered stronger cash flow in financial 2020, reaping the benefits of the stockpiling of everyday essentials by locked-down consumers and raising hopes that it could reopen its dividend taps in coming years.
Aspen, which also operates in several African countries, Australia and Latin America, has been among the winners at a time when the worldwide focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic saw a reduction in demand for treatment of other communicable diseases.
