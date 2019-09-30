No need to break up private hospital groups, says health market inquiry

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry (HMI) has backed down on its recommendation that SA’s biggest private hospital groups sell off some of their assets to enhance competition in the sector.

This development is likely to be met with relief by investors in JSE-listed Netcare, Life Healthcare and Mediclinic International.

The HMI was established to probe the barriers to effective competition in the private healthcare sector, and began work in January 2014.

In its interim report, published last July, it found competition in the private hospital market had largely failed, partly because it was such a highly concentrated market, dominated by the three JSE-listed groups.

It recommended divestiture and a moratorium on new licences for the three largest firms. A moratorium on new licences would have meant the hospital groups could not open new facilities, or increase the number of beds in existing ones.

Netcare, Life Healthcare and Mediclinic International together account for 83% of the private hospital beds.