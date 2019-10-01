Companies / Healthcare Regulated private health sector ‘needed for NHI’ Final report from Competition Commission market inquiry places ball in court of health minister BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry has finalised its investigation into the private health-care market, delivering a hard-hitting assessment of its failures and proposing reforms that place the ball firmly in the court of the department of health.

It is now up to health minister Zweli Mkhize to determine the extent to which the inquiry’s far-reaching recommendations are implemented. These measures, the inquiry says, are vital for the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), SA’s policy for achieving universal health-care coverage. Under NHI, the state plans to purchase services from both public and private sector providers on behalf of the population.