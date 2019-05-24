Ascendis shares fall after CEO Thomas Thomsen is fired

Shares in Ascendis Health fell 4.1% on Friday morning after the troubled maker of Bettaway supplements said it had parted ways with its CEO of less than 14 months.

"The employment contract of Mr Thomas Thomsen has been terminated with immediate effect," the company said late on Thursday, without giving a reason.

Chair Andrew Marshall was appointed acting CEO, it said.

A Danish national, Thomsen took over in March 2018. He previously held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Reckitt Benckiser and Novartis Consumer Healthcare.

Ascendis has been plagued by debt concerns and forced selling on the part of a major shareholder.

The group’s shares have plunged from a high of R28.97 in September 2016 to just R4.70 on Friday morning, a 4.1% decline on the day.

Ascendis’s private-equity backer, Coast2Coast, sold more shares in the company earlier in May.

Coast2Coast subsidiary Gane Holdings reduced its stake to just 14%, Ascendis said at the time in a regulatory filing.

Coast2Coast owned 25.5% of Ascendis in December 2018. A year before, it had held 30.9% of the company.

The private equity group has been forced to offload large chunks of Ascendis shares in recent months to meet obligations to lenders, since the stock was used as collateral for loans.

