Ascendis Health’s chronic headache

Coast2Coast borrowed against the value of its shares to underwrite Ascendis’s R750m rights offer in 2017, when it ended up the only real buyer.

But a slump in Ascendis’s stock since then — it has fallen 64% in the last year — has resulted in forced sales by Coast2Coast’s lenders.

It’s a far cry from 2016, when Ascendis raised R1.2bn from an eager market, with a rights offer that was more than three times oversubscribed.

That rights offer was priced at R22 a share; Ascendis is now trading at just above R3. The share was the worst performer on the JSE in 2018 as investors baled out on fears that the debt taken on in an acquisition frenzy under Wellner would cripple it.

In a recent Investors Monthly opinion piece, analyst Nigel Dunn wrote that Ascendis’s return on equity and return on invested capital "paint a picture of a business struggling to earn an acceptable return … [its] debt-to-equity ratio, sharp increase in shares issued and poor returns confirm a group with a deteriorating capital structure, with a concomitant increase in risk".

Shayne’s resignation from the board means he’ll no longer have to disclose his share sales to the market. It’s an intriguing development given Coast2Coast’s involvement in the company: first as founder, majority shareholder and adviser, and more recently as ordinary investor.

Coast2Coast’s shareholding in Ascendis began at 50.3% in 2014, dropping to 29% as of the end of June 2018. It’s now below 18%. But a more distant relationship is what Thomsen wants. "We have absolutely achieved an arm’s-length relationship with Coast2Coast.

"Now it’s no longer on the board, it is a normal investor and I’ll expect it to behave like a normal investor," he says.

Asked what that means to Ascendis, Thomsen says: "As a shareholder what I would like to see from it is to be extremely supportive to the business and … when we have the investor interactions, being a good sounding board for the business."