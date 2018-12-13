Companies / Healthcare

Aspen could sell portfolio for R1.9bn

US-headquartered pharmaceutical group Mylan will have option to buy portfolio

13 December 2018 - 19:11 Nick Hedley
Aspen. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Aspen. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s biggest listed drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Thursday it might sell a portfolio of products mainly sold in Australia and New Zealand for R1.9bn.

In line with a plan to divest noncore assets, Aspen had entered into a distribution arrangement with US-headquartered pharmaceutical group Mylan for the portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products.

Mylan would have the option to buy the portfolio from March 2019 for about A$188m. 

The portfolio generated sales of A$55m in the year to end-June, or about 1.3% of Aspen’s total revenues of R42.6bn.

Aspen had also “discontinued or terminated” several third-party licences in Australia, the group said.

The company “remains on track” to meet its full-year guidance of commercial pharmaceuticals organic revenue growth — using constant exchange rates — of between 1% and 4%.

This was based on its performance for the five months to end-November.

“Positive performance from commercial pharma in most emerging markets and in Japan has been offset by weaker performance across Europe and Russia,” it said.

Meanwhile, “significant progress” had been made towards the disposal of the group’s nutritionals business.

The company said previously that sale was expected to bring in net proceeds of about R10.4bn.

“Currently, each of Aspen’s lenders, the Reserve Bank and Nestlé have consented and/or approved the disposal, insofar as is necessary. It is expected that the outstanding conditions precedent will be fulfilled during the first quarter of the 2019 calendar year.”

In case the deal was not complete by the end of 2018, funders had agreed to a temporary increase in the company’s leverage ratio covenant limit.

The limit would be increased from 4 to 4.75 times. 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

