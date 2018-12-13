Aspen could sell portfolio for R1.9bn

SA’s biggest listed drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Thursday it might sell a portfolio of products mainly sold in Australia and New Zealand for R1.9bn.

In line with a plan to divest noncore assets, Aspen had entered into a distribution arrangement with US-headquartered pharmaceutical group Mylan for the portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products.

Mylan would have the option to buy the portfolio from March 2019 for about A$188m.

The portfolio generated sales of A$55m in the year to end-June, or about 1.3% of Aspen’s total revenues of R42.6bn.

Aspen had also “discontinued or terminated” several third-party licences in Australia, the group said.