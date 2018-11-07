Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Vodacom and Aspen
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Vodacom as her stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Aspen Pharmacare.
Marx said: “Looking at the technical indicators, Vodacom is starting to get some momentum behind it. A long-term investment, quality stock and the biggest telecommunications provider in SA is benefiting from continued growth in data even though we expect data prices to start coming down, it creates an elastic effect where the price comes down but usage will go up.”
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments talks to Business Day TV about Vodacom, whilc Bright Khumalo from Vestact favours Aspen Pharmacare
