Momentum almost doubles Covid-19 provisions
The courts have mandated that many business interruption claims be paid out, with Momentum increasing its Covid-19 reserves by about R850m
15 February 2021 - 09:25
UPDATED 15 February 2021 - 17:23
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, the insurance and financial services group, has almost doubled its Covid-19 provision, saying the effects of the pandemic were more severe than initially expected in the fiscal period covering the six months to end-December 2020.
The group said that after updating its modelling to take into account its most-recent internal claims data, reports on weekly deaths by the SA Medical Research Council and the possible future trajectory of the pandemic, it had increased its Covid-19 reserves by about R850m before tax for its 2021 interim results...
