Momentum predicts Covid impact will be ‘out of the system’ by June 2021
09 September 2020 - 21:59
Insurer Momentum Metropolitan, which recently revised its 2021 earnings target, said the company expects claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic will have subdued in the next 10 months.
Speaking to Business Day after the company reported its full-year financial results through June, Momentum CEO Hillie Meyer said depending on SA’s economic recovery and barring the risk of a second wave of the virus, the affect on claims will be non-existent at the end of June 2021.
