Momentum predicts Covid impact will be ‘out of the system’ by June 2021

Insurer Momentum Metropolitan, which recently revised its 2021 earnings target, said the company expects claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic will have subdued in the next 10 months.

Speaking to Business Day after the company reported its full-year financial results through June, Momentum CEO Hillie Meyer said depending on SA’s economic recovery and barring the risk of a second wave of the virus, the affect on claims will be non-existent at the end of June 2021.