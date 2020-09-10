Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Momentum Metropolitan plans to recover

Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

10 September 2020 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Momentum Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Momentum Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED

​Insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has opted to hold on to its final dividend as the fallout from Covid-19 weighs on its operations.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Hillie Meyer to find out how the group plans to recover from the difficult trading environment that the pandemic has created.

Momentum Metropolitan holds on to dividend after Covid-19 hit

The group does not expect to meet its earnings targets in 2021, with the pandemic weighing on the outlook for the group and SA’s economy
Companies
1 day ago

Momentum predicts Covid impact will be ‘out of the system’ by June 2021

CEO says SA's weak economy could mean a 10% drop in new business for Momentum
Companies
11 hours ago

JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday

The tech sell-off resumed on Wall Street overnight, while Brexit and concern over a US-China trade war weighed on markets
Markets
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA laws lagging in cybercrime fight

Legal framework to tackle the scourge is underdeveloped, especially for a country with the third highest number of victims
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Momentum Metropolitan hit by cyber attack

Information accessed does not contain client or member data, group says
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
2.
WATCH: How Seriti is getting closer to being ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Complaints flood in about Rain’s customer service
Companies
4.
Platinum has a sound future in antipollution ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.