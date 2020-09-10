News Leader
WATCH: How Momentum Metropolitan plans to recover
Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
10 September 2020 - 08:01
Insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has opted to hold on to its final dividend as the fallout from Covid-19 weighs on its operations.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Hillie Meyer to find out how the group plans to recover from the difficult trading environment that the pandemic has created.
