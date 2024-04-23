Financial technology company Paymentology says it expects profits in 2024 as it leverages cutting-edge technologies to streamline transactions and drive efficiency. Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Fintech firm Paymentology expects profits in 2024
Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza
Financial technology company Paymentology says it expects profits in 2024 as it leverages cutting-edge technologies to streamline transactions and drive efficiency. Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.