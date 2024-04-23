Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Fintech firm Paymentology expects profits in 2024

Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza

23 April 2024 - 15:42
by Business Day TV
Photo: 123RF/9dreamstudio
Photo: 123RF/9dreamstudio

Financial technology company Paymentology says it expects profits in 2024 as it leverages cutting-edge technologies to streamline transactions and drive efficiency. Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.

