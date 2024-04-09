The startling reasons behind former Nedbank executive’s firing
Court upholds dismissal of Anele Mpungose over comments that black professionals are ‘lazier’
09 April 2024 - 05:00
The reasons for the dismissal of former Nedbank executive head for human resources Anele Mpungose have finally come to the fore, with her having been found to have belittled black professionals, calling them lazier and more incompetent than their white colleagues.
The startling reasons were revealed in Mpungose’s legal battle with Nedbank over her dismissal in 2019 that she is challenging...
