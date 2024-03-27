Old Mutual’s earnings rise on strong new business flows

Old Mutual’s head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Financial service provider Old Mutual has reported a 26% rise in headline earnings for the year to end-December, as it generated strong new business and maintained sales momentum in 2023.
Headline earnings rose 26% to R7.38bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excludes one-off items, were up 28% to 165.5c. A final dividend of 49c per share was declared.
“We delivered double-digit sales growth of 17% across our life segments as we grow market share profitably within our key markets,” CEO Iain Williamson said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Consequently, we delivered exceptional value of new business growth of 37%. We also delivered good growth of 14% on gross flows and gross written premiums.”
During the year, the group concluded several strategic corporate actions and it is confident that these strategic relationships will deliver enhanced growth and profitability.
One of the key strategic partnerships, the Two Mountains Group, increases Old Mutrual’s distribution footprint across five provinces and enables it to vertically integrate the funeral services value chain into its value proposition.
“Our bank build, which is central to our integrated financial services business of the future, remains on track to be launched within the next 12 months subject to regulatory approvals,” the company said.
Life annual premium equivalent (APE) sales recorded robust growth of 17%, primarily due to strong savings sales in Old Mutual Corporate, resilient retail and corporate sales in East Africa, and higher guaranteed annuities sales in personal finance, Williamson said.
Gross flows increased by 14% from the previous year mainly due to strong single premium inflows in Old Mutual Corporate, new business secured and higher unit trust sales in East Africa.
Value of new business increased by 37%, with a corresponding increase of 10 basis points (bps) in the value of new business margin. This was driven by increased risk sales and effective cost management in the mass and foundation cluster and a higher proportion of profitable corporate sales in East and West Africa.
The strong growth in guaranteed annuities sales and a shift in mix towards higher margin funds in personal finance contributed positively to the value of new business and value of new business margin. The value of new business margin of 2.3% remains within the group’s medium-term target range of 2%-3%.
Gross written premiums were up 14% from the year-earlier period, largely driven by an increase of 17% in Old Mutual Insure due to strong new business growth, renewals and the acquisition of Genric Insurance Company. Excluding Genric Insurance Company, gross written premiums in Old Mutual Insure increased by 13%.
Net client cash outflows of R7.5bn improved by 40% from the prior year, driven by good inflows across the life businesses.
The group delivered return on embedded value of 11.2% and return on net asset value of 11.1% increased by 170bps from the year-earlier period.
The group said its section 16 submission for the bank build was completed and submitted early in 2024, and it was awaiting approval from the Prudential Authority.
