Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual’s earnings rise on strong new business flows

The group concluded several strategic corporate actions during the year, and it is confident these relationships will deliver enhanced growth

27 March 2024 - 07:50
by JACQUELINE MACKENZIE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Old Mutual’s head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Old Mutual’s head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Financial service provider Old Mutual has reported a 26% rise in headline earnings for the year to end-December, as it generated strong new business and maintained sales momentum in 2023.

Headline earnings rose 26% to R7.38bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excludes one-off items, were up 28% to 165.5c. A final dividend of 49c per share was declared.

“We delivered double-digit sales growth of 17% across our life segments as we grow market share profitably within our key markets,” CEO Iain Williamson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Consequently, we delivered exceptional value of new business growth of 37%. We also delivered good growth of 14% on gross flows and gross written premiums.”

During the year, the group concluded several strategic corporate actions and it is confident that these strategic relationships will deliver enhanced growth and profitability.

One of the key strategic partnerships, the Two Mountains Group, increases Old Mutrual’s distribution footprint across five provinces and enables it to vertically integrate the funeral services value chain into its value proposition.

“Our bank build, which is central to our integrated financial services business of the future, remains on track to be launched within the next 12 months subject to regulatory approvals,” the company said.

Life annual premium equivalent (APE) sales recorded robust growth of 17%, primarily due to strong savings sales in Old Mutual Corporate, resilient retail and corporate sales in East Africa, and higher guaranteed annuities sales in personal finance, Williamson said.

Gross flows increased by 14% from the previous year mainly due to strong single premium inflows in Old Mutual Corporate, new business secured and higher unit trust sales in East Africa.

Value of new business increased by 37%, with a corresponding increase of 10 basis points (bps) in the value of new business margin. This was driven by increased risk sales and effective cost management in the mass and foundation cluster and a higher proportion of profitable corporate sales in East and West Africa.

The strong growth in guaranteed annuities sales and a shift in mix towards higher margin funds in personal finance contributed positively to the value of new business and value of new business margin. The value of new business margin of 2.3% remains within the group’s medium-term target range of 2%-3%.

Gross written premiums were up 14% from the year-earlier period, largely driven by an increase of 17% in Old Mutual Insure due to strong new business growth, renewals and the acquisition of Genric Insurance Company. Excluding Genric Insurance Company, gross written premiums in Old Mutual Insure increased by 13%.

Net client cash outflows of R7.5bn improved by 40% from the prior year, driven by good inflows across the life businesses.

The group delivered return on embedded value of 11.2% and return on net asset value of 11.1% increased by 170bps from the year-earlier period. 

The group said its section 16 submission for the bank build was completed and submitted early in 2024, and it was awaiting approval from the Prudential Authority.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Asset manager looks to rand-hedge defensive stocks as elections loom

Old Mutual Investment Group favours some exposure to gold, British American Tobacco and AB InBev
Companies
1 week ago

The story behind Old Mutual social media storm

It appears to be an acrimonious divorce and incorrect timing
Companies
1 week ago

Old Mutual meets unhappy client amid uproar

Financial services provider under fire on social media
Companies
2 weeks ago

Old Mutual subsidiary faces FSCA probe over ‘inducement‘ saga

Bitter fall out between Old Mutual subsidiary and former senior staffers deepens
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court thwarts Sars’ transfer pricing bid against ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank ramps up green financing
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Cheap cement imports imperil local industry, ...
Companies
4.
Spar backs trading model despite falling ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Nampak to sell Liquid Cartons unit in SA for R450m
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.