Standard Bank ramps up green financing
Bank secures $300m in funding for green projects from International Finance Corporation
26 March 2024 - 19:40
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has secured $300m in funding for green projects from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The “Big Blue”, as the lender is referred to in financial services circles due to the size of its balance sheet, on Tuesday said the facility would be allocated to a “portfolio of green and social assets”...
