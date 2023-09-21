Discovery Bank trims loss with break-even in sight
21 September 2023 - 10:06
UPDATED 21 September 2023 - 19:54
With its operational break-even point in sight in its 2024 financial year, loss-making Discovery Bank is planning on scaling the business and being profitable in the outer years.
The fledgling bank, which is registering about a 1,000 customers a day, narrowed its loss to R767m in the year to end-June...
