‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner
Independent outfit takes major players to Competition Tribunal
03 September 2023 - 07:38
A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the fitness industry. A small independent gym is taking on giants Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, as well as medical insurance companies that reward their members with discounted gym membership fees.
In its sights are Discovery Health’s Vitality, Sanlam Reality and Momentum’s Multiply wellness rewards programmes...
