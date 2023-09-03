Business ‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner Independent outfit takes major players to Competition Tribunal B L Premium

A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the fitness industry. A small independent gym is taking on giants Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, as well as medical insurance companies that reward their members with discounted gym membership fees.

In its sights are Discovery Health’s Vitality, Sanlam Reality and Momentum’s Multiply wellness rewards programmes...