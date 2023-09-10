Financial Services
Quilter wants to buy out 200,000 retail shareholders
10 September 2023 - 18:17
Quilter, formerly Old Mutual Wealth Management, will in the next few months launch an odd-lot offer to its 200,000 retail shareholders, mainly South Africans in possession of the UK-domiciled company’s shares.
The group, spun off from Old Mutual in 2018, has set aside nearly R400m to buy out 190,000 South Africans and 10,000 British citizens. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.